Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,

Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming,

Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher

amounts possible.

* Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along

small streams and creeks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&