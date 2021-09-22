Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

New
3:42 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Tioga-PA

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming,
Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher
amounts possible.

* Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along
small streams and creeks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

wbngweather

Skip to content