Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming,
Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.
* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher
amounts possible.
* Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along
small streams and creeks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&