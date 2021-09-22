Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome and Tioga. In

northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From 8 AM EDT Thursday through late Thursday night.

* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to

heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also

possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast,

with locally higher amounts possible.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in

low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

