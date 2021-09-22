‘Foundation’ based on Asimov’s work thinks big — galaxy big

NEW YORK (AP) — Most TV dramas try to tell stories over a few years with maybe half a dozen central characters. The new series “Foundation” is a bit more ambitious — try 400 years and 25 million worlds. To say it’s sweeping doesn’t do it justice. World-building is one thing, but “Foundation,” debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday, is galaxy-building. “Foundation” is built on author Isaac Asimov’s short stories that he started writing just after World War II. The stories have become a cornerstone of the sci-fi genre. Visually stunning and inventive, the series explores the trade-offs between individual liberty and the risky safety of dynastic rule, the notions of fate and free will, and extremism and dissent.