France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks

PARIS (AP) — France is to send its ambassador back to Washington next week after French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone call with President Joe Biden over a submarine dispute. The Elysee and the White House said in a joint statement that Biden and Macron “have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence.” They will meet at the end of October in Europe. France recalled its ambassador after the U.S., Australia and Britain announced a new Indo-Pacific defense deal last week. Under the deal, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.