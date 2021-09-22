Goodwill Theatre new show season kicks off next month, details here

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) --The Schorr Family Firehouse ReStART Tent is set to host two finals shows at their outdoor stage before moving indoors next month.

The lineup includes The Music of Simon & Garfunkel Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Ladies of Laughter Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima Kradjian said it will be hard to see the ReStART Tent go, but Goodwill Theatre is excited for a full lineup of shows indoors at the Firehouse Stage.

"Well we're going to have a full docket of shows this year we've got 65 shows coming up," Kradjian said. "If you don't have a brochure call our office, go online to Firehouse Stage.org and find out everything we've got."

Kradjian said indoor shows at the Firehouse Stage will kick off in October.

"We start out really strong inside the Firehouse with an Aretha Franklin tribute concert and this is a great band," Kradjian said. "That's followed by the Eroica Duo which is then a total switch over this is an international cellist and she comes with pianist who works with her -- and then we also have The Mayhem Poets they're really different and they also do improv."

Portrait of a Queen is set for Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., the Eroica Duo will be Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., and The Mayhem Poets are set to perform Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Kradjian said the lineup is created after she attends conferences and watches each potential artist perform.

"One of the things that we do at the Firehouse is we bring international and national artists to the community and there is no ticket that is over $25 so it's a real value," Kradjian said.

Find more information on Goodwill Theatre's new show season by going to this link. To purchase tickets you can call the Box Office at 607.772.2404