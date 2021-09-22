Heavy rain is coming Thursday

Tonight: Showers likely. Windy at times, especially in the higher terrain. Gusts 30-35mph possible. Low: 62-68

Thursday: 100% chance of rain. Rain will be heavy at times. A gusty storm possible. Chance of localized flash flooding issues inside the heaviest rain. High: 66-71

Thursday Night: Rain ends west to east and some clearing develops. TOTAL RAIN: 1-2” with up to 3” possible in a few spots. West to east temperature gradient with the lowest temps west. Low: 42-50

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A complex system will bring more rain to us tonight and especially Thursday. Rain will be hit and miss tonight with lows in the 60s.

Heavy rain starts to move in from the west by late Thursday morning. It will be slow-moving and should get to the I81 corridor around 10am-12pm Rain will be heavy and could cause some localized poor drainage, or flash flooding. The heavy rain looks to make its way east of I81 in the early afternoon. Rain will end altogether west to east in the early evening but will last longer east. By 9-10pm the heaviest rain will be out of the area. TOTAL rain will be in the 1-2” range with up to 3” possible in a few spots.