Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Ben Simmons’ plans tells The Associated Press the All-Star guard won’t report to training camp next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons’ plans with the franchise have been private. The 25-year-old guard from Australia was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. But Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for a boost to keep pace in the NL East. Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner and set off a wild celebration in the infield. Down 2-1 and with an automatic runner on third, Orioles righty Cesar Valdez intentionally walked Harper. Realmuto then delivered the clutch hit the Phillies badly needed against the 103-loss Orioles. The Phillies remained three games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up heading into a Week 3 visit by Cincinnati. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden are among those hurting through two games. Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury that could limit his practice time this week. Watt, Haden and linebackers Alex Highsmith and Devin Bush are all recovering from groin injuries. Coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out their availability to face the Bengals but the coach did express confidence in his team’s depth. Tomlin said when he rings the bell, he expects his players to answer.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes has had abdominal surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The Flyers are set to open training camp this week, the preseason starts next week and Philadelphia plays the season opener Oct. 15 at home against Vancouver. The 29-year-old Hayes could miss roughly the first 10 games of the season. He scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. They could turn to 22-year-old Morgan Frost to take Hayes’ spot and strengthen the team in the middle.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds’ fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win. Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single. Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. They trail St. Louis by four games with 10 remaining.

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, won’t run in Saturday’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby. Embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says he is going to keep the colt in California and run in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes against older horses at Santa Anita on Oct. 2. Medina Spirit was the 2-1 early favorite for the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing. He has won three of seven starts this year. Medina Spirit had been set to face nine others, including Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon, second in the Travers at Saratoga.