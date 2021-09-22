House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid. Republicans in the Senate are expected to block the measure, however, as Congress works to avoid a federal shutdown at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. The GOP senators are insisting that Democrats go it alone when it comes to suspending the nation’s borrowing limit to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt. The measure includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees.