School district that shunned mask mandate reverses decision

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district that openly flouted a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools has reversed course and says it will require universal masking for students. The Tamaqua Area School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to comply with the masking order from the state Health Department, which requires students, staff and visitors to cover their faces while indoors. Pennsylvania school districts had largely followed the masking order, even as some exploited an apparent loophole that made it easier for parents to request medical exemptions for their children. But Tamaqua had opted to make masks optional, drawing the ire of state officials.