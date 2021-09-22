Solar company coming to Endicott’s Huron Campus with $60M investment

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday afternoon Canadian firm Ubiquity Solar company will set up business on the Huron Campus in Endicott.

According to a news release from Governor Hochul's Office, Ubiquity Solar Inc. will establish its photovoltaic manufacturing operations at the campus. The company said it expects to repurpose 800,000 square feet of vacant space at the campus; this will be a $61 million investment that includes site renovations, equipment and installation.

Additionally, Ubiquity Solar said it expects it will create up to 150 "highly-skilled" jobs in the region. It is expected that the company will be fully operational by the end of 2022, and site redevelopment is already underway.

Ubiquity Solar said it focuses on developing photovoltaic equipment and the production of renewable power generation needs.

State Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News the company moving into Endicott was good news for Broome County. Their official statements, provided by Governor Hochul's Office, are posted below:

"It's great to see a new employer continuing the legacy of forward-focused technology at the former IBM Huron Campus. It's always encouraging to see these kinds of job commitments and the State's economic development targets here in the community."

Assemblywoman Lupardo:

"I am very glad that Ubiquity Solar decided to establish its US manufacturing operations here in Endicott. Our region, with its rich history of innovation, and state-of-the-art research facilities, is the perfect spot for clean energy industries to grow and expand. I am thrilled that Ubiquity has expressed a "commitment to the highest environmental stewardship standards" for building their photovoltaic cells. I look forward to introducing them to the numerous community stakeholders who will want to learn more about their plans and operations. Again, this is very welcome news."

County Executive Garnar: