Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant

KAMOURASKA, Quebec (AP) — At the Canadian border one night this month, a man from Atlanta pulled up in his car, looking to cross. He was unvaccinated, had no COVID test, and did not pre-register for the trip. He was turned back. Americans can finally travel in Canada again, but that’s not how to do it. Canada has a checklist you must satisfy before getting in. Tourists must be fully vaccinated, and have themselves tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before arrival by road or their departure flight. Pre-registration on the Canadian government’s ArrivCAN app or website is also necessary. Canada is putting up a vigilant defense against the virus.