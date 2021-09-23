Flash Flood Watch for Bradford County until 7 PM Thu.

Flash Flood Watch for Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 8 AM Thu. Until 1 AM Fri.

Flash Flood Watch for Delaware and Sullivan Counties from 12 PM Thu. Until 5 AM Fri.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 1.25-2.00” 100% High 72 (68-74) Wind SE becoming S 10-20 G30 mph

With a low to our west, and cold front slowly moving through, rain is in the forecast for Thursday into Thursday night. The rain could be heavy and steady at times.