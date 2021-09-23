Chapters of ‘The Arc New York’ hold statewide job fair

VESTAL (WBNG) -- ACHIEVE and 36 other chapters of The Arc New York looked for employees today through a statewide recruitment effort.

A workforce shortage is the reason behind the September 23 job fair.

"This is directly impacting the quality of life for those we support," said Preston Evans, the vice president of development and donor relations for ACHIEVE.

Full-time and part-time positions are up for grabs, especially when it comes to the direct support staff.

"If you have a heart for people, if you want to help support people with varying abilities, we will train those folks that come to see us," said Jamie Striley, ACHIEVE's chief human resource officer.

"People that get into this field, they aren't getting into it to make a lot of money," said Evans. "They're getting into it because they care about other people. They want to help, they want to enhance the lives of others around them in a positive way."

The team is ready to teach someone the job if they possess the right attitude. No prior experience is necessary.

If a job seeker missed this afternoon's recruitment effort, it's not too late to be a candidate for the available jobs. If interested, visit this link or send an email to hr@achieveny.org to schedule a meeting.