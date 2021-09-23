Fiber Optic Internet now available in portions of Binghamton

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Empire Access now offers lightning fast Fiber Optic Internet in the Binghamton Area.

Fiber Optic Internet is now available in parts of Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell, Endicott, and Owego. Empire Access Director of Marketing Bob VanDerlinder said Fiber Optic Internet provides the fastest internet in the area.

"It allows us to provide super-fast internet, state of the art technology and it is available for residents and businesses in the Greater Binghamton area," VanDerlinder said.

VanDerlinder said service is currently offered spanning from Batavia, N.Y through Sayre, P.A and the Greater Binghamton area was the next natural extension of this service area. Empire Access offers a variety of services with a local touch.

"We're a local company we're based about two hours from here our headquarters and we now have an office here in Binghamton in the Endwell area," VanDerlinder said. "For us to provide Fiber Optic Internet in the Binghamton area it gives residents and businesses an option that gives them much faster internet than what they have today."

VanDerlinder said Empire Access offers Gigabit internet which is equivalent to 1,000 Megabits per second and home internet is just $50/month.

You can see if service is available in your area by going to this link.

"If service is not available we still love to hear from residents and businesses that are interested because it helps us as we continue to expand in this area," VanDerlinder said.

For more information about Empire Access and Fiber Optic Internet, you can call 800.338.3300