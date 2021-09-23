Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon,
Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill,
Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.
* Through late tonight.
* Heavy rain will continue to overspread this area early this
morning, and then continue into Thursday evening. Rainfall totals
of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts up to 6
inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&