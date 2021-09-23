Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 1:10 am
1:08 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Tioga-PA

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon,
Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill,
Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* Through late tonight.

* Heavy rain will continue to overspread this area early this
morning, and then continue into Thursday evening. Rainfall totals
of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts up to 6
inches possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

wbngweather

More Stories

Skip to content