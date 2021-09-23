Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,

Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon,

Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill,

Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* Through late tonight.

* Heavy rain will continue to overspread this area early this

morning, and then continue into Thursday evening. Rainfall totals

of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts up to 6

inches possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&