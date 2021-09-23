Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware
and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike.
* From noon EDT today through late tonight
* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate
to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are
also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, especially in
higher terrain areas.
* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of
water in low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&