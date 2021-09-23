Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware

and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike.

* From noon EDT today through late tonight

* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate

to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are

also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, especially in

higher terrain areas.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of

water in low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&