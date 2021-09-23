Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung
and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.
* Through this evening.
* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate
to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are
also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.
* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of
water in low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
