Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung

and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.

* Through this evening.

* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate

to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are

also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of

water in low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

