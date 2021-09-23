Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 PM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:50 am
4:48 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Bradford

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung
and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.

* Through this evening.

* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate
to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are
also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of
water in low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

