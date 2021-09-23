Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Broome and

Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne,

Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

* From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight

* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate

to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are

also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, especially in

higher terrain areas.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of

water in low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&