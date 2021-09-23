Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome and
Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne,
Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
* From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight
* A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate
to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are
also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, especially in
higher terrain areas.
* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of
water in low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&