Flood Advisory from THU 11:36 AM EDT until THU 2:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Northwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York…

North Central Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 230 PM EDT.

* At 1136 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Several roads have

ponding of water in Ithaca.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Syracuse, Ithaca, Auburn, Owasco, Sennett, Enfield, Danby,

Caroline, Fleming, Otisco, Skaneateles, Groton, Locke, Genoa,

Dryden, Ledyard, Marcellus, Trumansburg, Moravia and Union Springs.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&