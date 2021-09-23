Flood Advisory from THU 11:45 AM EDT until THU 2:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Eastern Tioga County in central New York…

Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 245 PM EDT.

* At 1145 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Montrose, Greater

Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Rush, Susquehanna,

Forest City, Nanticoke, Susquehanna Depot, Springville, Greene,

Harford, Berkshire, Hallstead and Richford.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&