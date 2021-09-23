Flood Advisory from THU 5:32 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Western Sullivan County in central New York…

Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a series

of thunderstorms moving through the area. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Honesdale, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Hancock,

Jeffersonville, Bethany, Stalker, Hankins, Peabrook, Equinunk,

Hortonville, Rutledgedale, Fishs Eddy, East Branch, Harvard,

Fosterdale, Starlight and Roscoe.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding. The West Branch

Lackawaxen at Aldenville will likely overtop its banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

