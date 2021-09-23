Health Department Hosts Vaccine Clinics ahead of anticipated deadline

(WBNG) -- As deadlines approach for those working in healthcare and in education to become vaccinated, the Broome County Health Department says it is hosting vaccine clinics and using the opportunity to help educate those who might not be sure whether or not they want to take it.

"The Broome County Health Department really wants to partner with our community to ensure that our vaccination opportunity is available for people who want it and we also want to provide the education that goes along with it for those who might be skeptical or on the fence or thinking about it."

Says Mary McFadden, the Interim Director for the Broome County Health Department. The organization says if you have any questions regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine, you can visit their website: https://bit.ly/39xlyOJ