Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep the Philadelphia Phillies pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies took two of three against the 103-loss Orioles and now finish the seven-game homestand with four against the 94-loss Pirates. The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta for first in the division. The NL East could be decided when the Phillies play at Atlanta next week in a three-game set.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says his team isn’t panicking after a loss to Las Vegas. Roethlisberger says he understands that it feels like a “bad loss”, but pointed out all four teams in the AFC North have a 1-1 record after two weeks. Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury, but says he will do whatever it takes to be on the field when Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati. The Steelers have won 14 of 16 against the Bengals.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wednesday’s finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982. They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard. Lacob said Simmons does not fit the Warriors because he makes too much money and is similar to Warriors star Draymond Green.

UNDATED (AP) — College football is in the midst of another season with another unprecedented challenge. Team are trying to build chemistry between “Super Seniors” in their sixth or seventh year of college and talented early enrollees out of high school. All are fighting for playing time. The age gap can create a positive environment of willing mentors eager to help hot-shot freshmen get on the field. It can also breed bad feelings among those who counted on playing time, yet must spend another year behind older teammates who might’ve been finished with college if not for COVID exemptions. Coaches have expanded efforts to create harmony despite the differences in age.