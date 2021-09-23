Iconic Binghamton Diner brought back to life after COVID-Lockdown

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Down one of the main streets of Downtown Binghamton sits a small diner that has served those living in the Southern Tier for over 50 years.

During the lockdown, like many other businesses across the country and even the world, Rolando's closed its doors to ensure a more safe experience for its customers.

As time went on, Rolando himself decided that it was time to hang up the apron and retire from the restaurant business.

That didn't mean the end of the diner, however. Fellow neighbor and business tenant Peter Gill decided it was time to start a new adventure and run the business.

He says it is a place he has frequented for years, and a location his family enjoys.

Now, the aromas of pancakes, coffee, baked goods, and other breakfast and lunch items can be smelled once again down on Court St.

The lead waitress for the restaurant, Debbie Ferris says it's nice to finally be with the customers again.

"All of our regulars, it feels really good to see all of our regulars from years ago, since I've been here for 12 years. Yeah, all of my regulars, they're special to me."

Although they are open again, the diner says they will be on temporarily limited hours. Tuesday through Friday they will be open 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM and weekends from 7:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Gill says not to worry as these will change, along with adding new food items in the near future.