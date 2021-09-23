Kenyan official: 7 dead after boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

Kenyan official: 7 dead after boat capsizes on Lake VictoriaNew
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A local official in Kenya says seven people are dead after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria. The Homa Bay county commissioner says the seven bodies pulled from the lake after the accident on Tuesday include one of a child. Officials say four people are still missing. The county commissioner says the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage. Such accidents are common on the lake and claim dozens of lives every year.