Nobel prize ceremonies are again scaled down due to virus

STOCKHOLM (AP) — For the second year in a row, the Nobel prize ceremonies have been reined in and scaled down events are planned because of uncertainty about the pandemic and international travel possibilities. The Nobel Foundation that is behind the coveted prizes said Thursday that the laureates, whose names will be announced next month, will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries. This year, the names of the laureates will be announced between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. A Nobel prize comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.15 million) cash award — to be shared in some cases — diplomas and gold medals.I