NY libraries received $14M in State Aid, here’s how local libraries are spending the money

(WBNG) -- The New York State Legislature and the Executive have provided $14 million in funding for State Aid for library construction projects.

Libraries were able to apply for a construction allocation that would fund up to 75% of a project. In total, State Aid for Library Construction supported 135 projects for public libraries and public library systems across New York, including several in the Southern Tier.

Here are some of the libraries receiving aid and what they intend to use the money for:

Broome County Public Libray -- $39,000 -- This project will replace the outdated analog security cameras with digital cameras. Additional cameras will be added to provide more coverage.

Fenton Free Library -- $9,000 -- Installation of automatic locks in the three main level entrances and installation of a UV module to the existing HVAC system.

George F. Johnson Memorial Library -- $108,000 -- The library roof will be renovated. A EPDM membrane will be placed over the current roof. Wet roof insulation will be replaced with new insulation.

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library -- $15,000 -- Installation of ductless heating/cooling system on the second floor.

Sidney Memorial Public Library -- $33,000 -- This project is to renovate the library's parking lot, which has not been overhauled in over 15 years.

You can read the full list of libraries that received aid by going to this link.

The funds are from part of the 2020 to 2021 State Budget.