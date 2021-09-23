Pennsylvania prosecutor sues to block GOP election subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is suing to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate committee. Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump’s baseless claims. The suit also says granting the subpoena’s request for voter information would violate a person’s constitutional right to privacy.