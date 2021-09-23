Peru says body of Shining Path leader to be cremated

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian prosecutor’s office has ordered the cremation of the body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency who died Sept. 11 in a military jail. Prosecutors said Thursday that authorities will collect Guzmán’s remains, which remain in a morgue in the port of El Callao, for cremation within 24 hours, in line with the law. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place. After Guzmán’s death, the Peruvian Congress passed a law requiring the bodies of those convicted of terrorism to be cremated by authorities within 24 hours of their deaths.