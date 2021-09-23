Prosecutor charged with violently raping woman in her home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An elected county prosecutor in Pennsylvania is jailed and facing charges he raped a woman he knew through work. Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas is accused of violently attacking the woman in her Windber home late Saturday. He was charged with rape, indecent and simple assault, strangulation and criminal trespassing. The police affidavit alleges that Thomas showed up at the woman’s home late at night despite being told to stay away. His defense lawyer says Thomas denies the allegations. The office of the state attorney general is prosecuting the case.