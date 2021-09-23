Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:43 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:43 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Delaware County in central New York…
* Until 615 PM EDT.
* At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downsville,
or 10 miles southeast of Walton, moving north at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Delhi, Davenport, Kortright, Meredith, Hamden, Andes, Meridale,
East Meredith, Bovina Center and Downsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH