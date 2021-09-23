Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:43 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downsville,

or 10 miles southeast of Walton, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Delhi, Davenport, Kortright, Meredith, Hamden, Andes, Meridale,

East Meredith, Bovina Center and Downsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH