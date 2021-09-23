Showers continue to taper this evening

TONIGHT: Rain continuing to taper from west to east. Mainly clear skies developing. Patchy valley fog late. Low of 48 (44-50). Winds out of the south, southwest at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Peeks of sunshine. Breezy at times. High of 64 (60-67). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog late. Low of 46 (40-48). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front associated with a well developed mid latitude cyclone continues to push off towards the east this evening. Once the front passes, drier conditions are expected with a few clouds.



Friday starts off cool as temperatures will be in the 40s but by the afternoon expect seasonable highs for this time of year in the 60s.



The comfortable fall weather will persist the entire weekend before we introduce the chance for some more precipitation to start the work week.