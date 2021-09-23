State presses Philadelphia agency over elder abuse, neglect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration became so concerned about how three cases of neglect or abuse of older people were handled in Philadelphia that it is ordering improvements at an agency there. But officials are refusing to disclose what happened to those three people, or whether they are alive. The Aug. 6 order by Wolf’s secretary of the Department of Aging went to the president of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, a nonprofit that responds to calls about elder abuse and neglect in the city. Neither Wolf’s Department of Aging nor the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will disclose what happened to the three people.