Woman of the Honor Flight: Veteran, guardian duo discuss bond, serving our country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBNG) -- Among the veterans and guardians at last week's Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 10 was Janet Bradford, the second woman ever to go on a Twin Tiers mission.

Bradford was the only woman veteran-participant on the mission. She served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1980. Three of those years she served as an Avionics Technician in England.

Courtesy: Janet Bradford

She credits her time in the service for opening doors to an eventual job and college education.

"A lot of where I am now, what I've accomplished in my life, what I've achieved is due to the training I got there and the advancement and the opportunities it afforded me," she said. "It was a way to promote myself and to provide a better future for myself."

Each veteran on the Honor Flight is allowed a guardian for the trip. For Janet, that was Cara "Queen" Tilton.

Tilton is also a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps from 2001 to 2010 as an Aviation Ordnance Technician. She explained her connection with Janet is meaningful, despite the two veterans meeting just last month.

Courtesy: Cara Tilton

"We have a connection as women veterans," Tilton told 12 News. " It's because we understand some things just being a woman. Especially during Janet's time, there wasn't as much equality as there is now…so the connection just automatically happens."

Tilton echoed Bradford's application of her military experience, as well as her grandfather's worth ethic after his return from World War II. She encouraged others to have a similar mindset.

"Research it is what you want to do," she said. "[Know that] you are still able to benefit when you get out, you learn something, that you've met different kinds of people, that you have broadened your horizons."

Despite a day full of emotions and reflections, both Bradford and Tilton were happy they could spend it with one another.

"To be in the company of another female veteran who shared the times, the good times, the harder times, is very important," Bradford said.