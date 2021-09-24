Autopsy: Actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s medical examiner says actor Michael K. Williams died of acute drug intoxication. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. The 54-year-old actor was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. Police said at the time that they suspected a drug overdose. The medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident. Williams was nominated this year for an Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and was honored in Sunday’s in memoriam section.