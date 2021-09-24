Broome County to return to weekly COVID updates, reopens rapid testing site

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Friday that the county will return to providing weekly COVID-19 updates.

Executive Garnar said the updates will "typically" occur at the end of the week.

Additionally, Garnar said the county has reopened a COVID-19 rapid testing site. The site is located at the Broome County Health Department on Front Street in Binghamton.

It will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments will need to be made because the site will not accept walk-ins. Appointments can be made by going to the county website.

Garnar said the county hopes to be able to have more staff to accommodate for more testing appointments.

The county also released an updated website where people can view COVID numbers. The new dashboard includes cases by gender and the new cases by day. You can view the new dashboard by following this link.