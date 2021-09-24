Clear skies and calm winds help lead to chilly temperature by Saturday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Valley fog late. Low of 45 (40-48). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High of 68 (64-72). Winds out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spot sprinkle 20%. Low of 49 (46-51). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Stray light rain shower possible 20%. High of 64 (60-66). Low of 48.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds that developed during the afternoon hours will give way to main clear skies tonight with calm winds. With those ingredients in place temperatures will drop off into the low to mid 40s tonight.



Saturday is shaping up to be another great fall day across the Southern Tier. The day will start out of with plenty of sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon hours as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s.



Slight chance for a brief shower on Sunday but it will not be until Monday when there is a better chance for precipitation as a weak front moves through the region.