Crews battle flames at Charlotte St. in Binghamton, one injured

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton fire crews battled flames Friday evening on Charlotte Street near Jarvis Street in a two-story house.

The call came in to officials at around 8:30 P.M. according to Binghamton Police Dispatch, and crews were still on scene at around 9:30 P.M. with the majority of the fire out.

The initial call was for a heavy fire showing in a two-story building.

The Binghamton Fire Chief on scene told 12 News reporters an adolescent was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials say it is unclear as to how the fire started.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we learn more.