Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

ROME (AP) — A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed secession bid is awaiting a court hearing in Sardinia to argue against his extradition a day after police detained him on the Italian island. Police took Carles Puigdemont into custody Thursday night at Alghero-Fertilia Airport. The former president of Spain’s Catalonia region has been living in Belgium since he fled Spain in 2017 and came to Sardinia to attend a Catalan culture event. The Spanish government has accused Puigdemont of sedition for leading an attempt to win Catalonia’s independence. His Italian lawyer said a judge in Sardinia was awaiting paperwork Friday before a hearing on whether Puigdemont remains in custody pending an extradition decision.