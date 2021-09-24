Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020. A police lieutenant, Andrew Zabavsky, who prosecutors say was the highest-ranking officer at the scene, was also indicted on conspiracy and obstruction charges.