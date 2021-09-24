Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on whether it should overturn a lower court’s ruling that permanently blocks a restrictive abortion law passed in Georgia in 2019. A federal judge ruled last year that the law cannot take effect because it’s unconstitutional. The state appealed that ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the appeals court plans to hear arguments on that appeal Friday The law sought to ban abortions once a detectable human heartbeat is present, with some limited exceptions.