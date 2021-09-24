Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers can look to the past to figure out what to do with unhappy guard Ben Simmons. The Sixers once almost traded Allen Iverson because management was unhappy with his behavior. Iverson returned when the deal fell through. He didn’t pout or complain about hurt feelings. He used the near-trade as motivation and led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference championship in 2001 and won NBA MVP. Simmons was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four, Ronald Torreyes hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 and pick up ground in the NL East. Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies, who have won three straight and seven of nine to get within two games of first-place Atlanta with nine games left. It’s the fourth time this season and third time this month Philadelphia won after trailing by at least six runs.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Hurts helped Nick Sirianni win his NFL coaching debut and watched his new coach show up to practice later in the week wearing a T-shirt with his face on it. The Philadelphia Eagles’ coach-QB bond is already strong. Hurts says Sirianni is a “big-time players’ coach” and he wants to see him “do great things.” The second-year pro followed up an impressive performance in a 32-6 win at Atlanta in Week 1 with a lackluster effort in a 17-11 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But Hurts has no turnovers in two games and he leads the team with 144 yards rushing.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he needs to do a better job. The Steelers have scored just three offensive touchdowns through two games while getting off to a 1-1 start. Canada says he needs to find a way to make things easier for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Getting the running game going would help. Pittsburgh is last in the NFL in rushing. Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati in Week 3.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia counterpart Jalen Hurts are set for their first meeting as the Eagles visit the Cowboys. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury at AT&T Stadium last October. Hurts gets a second chance to beat an NFC East rival in his home state. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys 37-17 in his third career start last December. It’s the first prime-time start for Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened training camp without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery that will force him to miss the first few weeks of the season. Malkin likely won’t be back until late November at the earliest after having knee surgery in June. Coach Mike Sullivan says the injuries will provide leadership opportunities for younger players on the team who have spent their careers in Malkin and Crosby’s considerable shadows.