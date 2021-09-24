Meghan and Harry visit with students at a Harlem school

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made an appearance at a Harlem public school. The couple, who were masked, offered lots of hugs while spending about an hour Friday at PS 123, the Mahalia Jackson School. Meghan read her picture book, “The Bench,” to about two dozen children, including second-graders seated on round, green cushions in the play yard. The couple also donated a vegetable garden to the school, which serves students without permanent homes. It is one of several appearances in New York by Harry and Meghan, who are also set to appear at the Global Citizen Live benefit concert on Saturday.