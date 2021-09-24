Megill scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee

New York Mets (73-79, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -149, Mets +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 42-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 185 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 29 homers.

The Mets are 29-46 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .336.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Jake Cousins earned his first victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Robert Stock took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 54 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 89 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.