Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor after they landed in Calgary, Alberta, early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request. Meng’s return to China later Saturday was carried live on state TV. The three-way deal enabled China and Canada to each bring home their own detained citizens while the U.S. wrapped up a criminal case against Meng.