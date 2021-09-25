Civilian Conservation Corps legacy lives on in state parks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — America’s 20th-century “tree army” brought generations of citizens closer to nature’s wonders while enduring the nation’s greatest economic plight. If the political winds are favorable, new recruits might get the chance to repeat that effort. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and the National Wildlife Federation are proposing the creation of a 21st Century Civilian Conservation Corps to conserve and restore environmentally challenged sites while putting to work people idled by the pandemic. It’s inspired by the original Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s, which provided jobs for about 3 million unemployed men during the Great Depression. Their efforts included constructing trails, roads and shelters in more than 800 parks across the country.