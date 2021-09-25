Clouds thicken tonight as a cold front moves through the region

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few light showers 30%. Isolated pockets of fog late. Low of 50 (47-52). Winds out of the south, then west at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy during the afternoon. Spot sprinkle possible 20%. High of 64 (61-67). Winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 50 (47-52). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a beautiful afternoon, clouds begin to increase as a front approaches the region. Thankfully, the rain associated with the front will be tapering off as it makes it way into the Southern Tier due to dry air in place.



Sunday will be a fairly nice day as well. Skies will be filled with a fair amount of sunshine however, there is a small chance for a spot sprinkle.

The biggest change in the forecast comes on Monday and Tuesday as the chance precipitation has increased slightly.

This is because a few models are starting to suggest that rain may be enhanced to scattered activity compared to isolated.