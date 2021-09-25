Gucci launches Vault vintage site during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Gucci has launched an e-commerce site featuring refurbished vintage Gucci pieces alongside capsule collections by young designers chosen by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. Michele said the project was born out of his life-long obsession with collecting fashion, including Gucci items before he ever joined the brand. It is just one example of the collaborations that are coming out of the pandemic as brands look beyond their traditional customer bases for new eyeballs on their products. In other fashion ventures, hatmaker Borsalino is collaborating with the French brand Ami Paris and the equestrian-inspired brand Acheval to find new customers.