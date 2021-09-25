Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled closer to first place in the NL East with an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta after the Braves split two games in San Diego. They also trail St. Louis by five games for the second and final NL wild card with eight games left. Philadelphia’s bullpen tied a major league record with its 34th blown save, but the team still won its fourth straight and eighth in 10 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against Cincinnati. Roethlisberger has been dealing with a bruised chest that limited his participation in practice this week. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable with a groin injury suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive lineman Carlos Davis are out.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 6 Penn State will host Villanova on Saturday and try to avoid becoming the latest Football Bowl Subdivision team to lose to a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. The Nittany Lions are coming off a home win over Auburn, their first matchup with an Southeastern Conference foe in a decade. Fans at Beaver Stadium will now watch an in-state underdog try to add to the list of FBS teams that have defeated their FCS little brothers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will try to bounce back from an upset loss to Western Michigan when the Panthers host New Hampshire at Heinz Field. Pitt saw its hopes of a perfect nonconference record disappear against Western Michigan, which piled up 516 yards of offense in a 44-41 victory. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says he plans to take a more active role in putting together the defensive game plan. New Hampshire is ranked 21st in the Football Championship Subdivision poll. Pitt is 18-1 all-time against FCS opponents.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia counterpart Jalen Hurts are set for their first meeting as the Eagles visit the Cowboys. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury at AT&T Stadium last October. Hurts gets a second chance to beat an NFC East rival in his home state. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys 37-17 in his third career start last December. It’s the first prime-time start for Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will both try to avoid falling into a 1-2 hole when they meet at Heinz Field. Both teams won their openers before falling in Week 2. The Steelers have won 14 of the past 16 meetings between the AFC North rivals, but the teams split the season series in 2020. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play after sustaining a chest injury last week against Las Vegas. The Bengals will try to do a better job of protecting QB Joe Burrow, who has been sacked nine times through two games.