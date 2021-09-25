Skip to Content

Love for racing runs from generation to generation

New
3:01 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — Some of Joe Padula’s earliest memories are from long days and late nights at the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway. Gathering up a jumpsuit, boots and a helmet, the majority of his summer nights revolved around racing or fixing cars with his dad. While those memories were special to him, he said they certainly are not unique. That, he said, is what makes the Bedford Speedway so special. The Bedford Speedway, which is the oldest dirt track in Pennsylvania, celebrated its 85th anniversary this sum.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content